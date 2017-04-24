Popular New York Deli Restaurant sells for $1.6 million

Share this Article
Denver County
Property Location: 7105 E. Hampden Ave., Denver
Property Description: 9,985-sf restaurant, YOC 1970
Land Size: 39,120 sf
Sales Price: $1.6M, or $160.24 psf
Reception No.: 2017042530
Grantor: BelSky LLC, Victoria Belsky & Albert Belsky, mgrs.
Grantee: Danibel LLC, Lawrence Bergstein, mgr., 7105 E. Hampden Ave., 80224
Closing Date: 3/31
Financing: $1.96M payable to KeyBank, NA
Comments: See APN: 06324-00-060 & 06324-00-061
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.