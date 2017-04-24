Popular New York Deli Restaurant sells for $1.6 million

Denver County

Property Location: 7105 E. Hampden Ave., Denver

Property Description: 9,985-sf restaurant, YOC 1970

Land Size: 39,120 sf

Sales Price: $1.6M, or $160.24 psf

Reception No.: 2017042530

Grantor: BelSky LLC, Victoria Belsky & Albert Belsky, mgrs.

Grantee: Danibel LLC, Lawrence Bergstein, mgr., 7105 E. Hampden Ave., 80224

Closing Date: 3/31

Financing: $1.96M payable to KeyBank, NA

Comments: See APN: 06324-00-060 & 06324-00-061

