Target to open first-of-its-kind store in Colorado in 2018

Target will introduce downtown Denver – and Colorado – to a new-to-market concept next year.

Scheduled to open by summer 2018, Target’s small-format store at 16th and California streets will have products tailored to meet the needs of the downtown community, including a robust grocery assortment, grab-and-go food, home décor, apparel, health and beauty products and a CVS Pharmacy.

The 28,000-square-foot store format is the first-of-its-kind to open in Colorado.

“Target is thrilled to bring our first small-format store to Colorado and be part of a thriving community in downtown Denver,” Mark Schindele, senior vice president, properties, Target, said in a statement. “The modern design of our downtown Denver store will showcase unique features for people who live, work and play in this neighborhood, including a third-level glass atrium that offers views up and down the 16th Street Mall.”

The building at 1600 California St. is owned by Gart Properties and Rifkin Family Investment Co.

“We are excited to spearhead the effort working with the city, the Office of Economic Development and the Downtown Denver Partnership to create a mutually beneficial opportunity for Target to join other leading retailers on the 16th Street Mall,” said Mark Sidell, president of Gart Properties.

Target plans to open more than 130 small-format stores around the country by 2019.

Additional strategic retail openings in downtown Denver this year include Sephora and Whole Foods.