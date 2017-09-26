Affordable housing property in southeast Denver snagged for $21.5 million

Arapahoe County
Address or Location: 8851 E. Florida Ave., Denver
Improvements: 209 units (4 buildings) totaling 155,952 sf, YOC 1976, stucco
Land Size: 5.939 acres
Date of Recording: 8/24
Reception No. D7099649
Price: $21.5M, or $102,871 per unit, or $137.86 psf
Grantor: Sierra Vista Apartments LLC, Andre A. Koren, mgr., 310-277-9600
Grantee: Sierra Vista Housing Partners LLC c/o ITEX Group Management LLC, Chris A. Akbari, mgr.
Financing: $26M payable to Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, due 3-1-57
Comments: The APN is 1973-21-1-12-001. There are 8 one-bedroom units; 145 two-bedroom, one-bath units; 8 two-bedroom, two-bath units; and 48 three-bedroom, two-bath units.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.