Century Communities pays $7.5 million for Thornton lots

Adams County
Property Location: SWC E. 120th Avenue & Quebec
Property Description: Vacant land including 276 residential platted lots, 12.91 acres on the SWC of E. 120th Ave. & S. Quebec & 30.26 acres of open space
Land Size: 98.59 acres
Sales Price: $7.5M, or $1.75 psf, or allocation of $15,272 per lot
Reception No.: 2017
Closing Date: 10/16
Grantor: Carlson Family, Clay Carlson, Scott L Carlson, Kent D. Carlson, et al.
Grantee: Century at Mayfield LLC c/o Century Communities
Comments: Includes mineral rights; Carlson retained approximately 33.13 acres, which included 10.79 acres dedicated to the city of Thornton for park land. Thornton. The average lot size is 8,747 sf.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.