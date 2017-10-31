Century Communities pays $7.5 million for Thornton lots

Adams County

Property Location: SWC E. 120th Avenue & Quebec

Property Description: Vacant land including 276 residential platted lots, 12.91 acres on the SWC of E. 120th Ave. & S. Quebec & 30.26 acres of open space

Land Size: 98.59 acres

Sales Price: $7.5M, or $1.75 psf, or allocation of $15,272 per lot

Reception No.: 2017

Closing Date: 10/16

Grantor: Carlson Family, Clay Carlson, Scott L Carlson, Kent D. Carlson, et al.

Grantee: Century at Mayfield LLC c/o Century Communities

Comments: Includes mineral rights; Carlson retained approximately 33.13 acres, which included 10.79 acres dedicated to the city of Thornton for park land. Thornton. The average lot size is 8,747 sf.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.