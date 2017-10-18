Colorado submits sites for Amazon HQ2

The Metro Denver Economic Development Corp. submitted Colorado’s proposal for Amazon’s second North American headquarters. Colorado provided a single proposal representing multiple communities, sites and regional assets that showcase the state’s competitiveness to support Amazon HQ2. The proposal was submitted in advance of the Oct. 19 deadline.

“What better place for a second home than Colorado for Amazon?” said Gov. John Hickenlooper. “I’m confident our proposal will be as competitive as any and will build on the current investment Amazon has made in our state. We believe that Colorado and this region can deliver more for Amazon than any other in North America. Our economy, workforce readiness initiatives, educational institutions and quality of life will all be stronger and more vibrant with a large Amazon presence in Colorado.”

The Metro Denver EDC established a plan of action to respond to the Amazon HQ2 RFP within 24 hours of its release in early September. After the RFP release, the Metro Denver EDC immediately began an extensive collection and review of information related to workforce, real estate, global connectivity, sustainability, infrastructure, quality of life and more to accelerate the completion of Colorado’s proposal.

“Colorado’s proposal provides Amazon with a unique opportunity to invest in a community that boasts a talented workforce, unrivaled quality of life and the creativity to invest in the future,” said J.J. Ament, CEO of the Metro Denver EDC. “We believe our regional collaboration represented in this proposal shows Amazon that we work together in this community to attract major opportunities and thought leadership that expands our ecosystem.”