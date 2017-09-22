Commerce City day care facility acquired on 7% cap

Adams County

Address or Location: 15000 E. 104th Ave., Commerce City, “Prestige Academy”

Improvements: 10,600-sf day care center, YOC 2017, masonry

Land Size: 1.46 acres

Date of Recording: 8/29

Reception No. 2017000075616

Price: $5.14M, or $485.18 psf

Grantor: Brewer Envoy Commerce City LLC, by Triple Net Service Company LLC, Ralph N. Cram & Brewer Development LLC, David J. Brewer, president

Grantee: TSM Ventures Inc., Russ Stewart, SVP, 217-367-8386

Financing: Cash

Comments: Lot 2 Aspen Hills Commercial Filing 2, 1st Amendment; see APN: 1723-18-1-02-020. This property sold on an in-place cap rate of 7%.

