Commerce City day care facility acquired on 7% cap

Adams County
Address or Location: 15000 E. 104th Ave., Commerce City, “Prestige Academy”
Improvements: 10,600-sf day care center, YOC 2017, masonry
Land Size: 1.46 acres
Date of Recording: 8/29
Reception No. 2017000075616
Price: $5.14M, or $485.18 psf
Grantor: Brewer Envoy Commerce City LLC, by Triple Net Service Company LLC, Ralph N. Cram & Brewer Development LLC, David J. Brewer, president
Grantee: TSM Ventures Inc., Russ Stewart, SVP, 217-367-8386
Financing: Cash
Comments: Lot 2 Aspen Hills Commercial Filing 2, 1st Amendment; see APN: 1723-18-1-02-020. This property sold on an in-place cap rate of 7%.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.