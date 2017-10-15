Cullen to lead Tributary’s new brokerage division

Andy Cullen will lead Tributary Real Estate’s newly launched dedicated brokerage division.

Cullen previously served as a senior vice president with JLL. His growing team will include Amy Aldridge, formerly a vice president at JLL, Jona Behm, previously a licensed transaction coordinator at JLL, and Dan Howard, an entrepreneur with experience on both the commercial and residential sides of real estate.

Cullen, partner/managing broker, who will lead the brokerage service division, also will set company strategy and supporting the success of the brokerage team. At JLL, he served as senior vice president, specializing in assisting clients with strategic real estate planning, lease administration, disposition, relocation and portfolio management.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University and his Master of Business Administration from Regis University.