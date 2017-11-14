Grand Peaks lands TOD site in Aurora for $3.9 million

Arapahoe County

Property Location: SWC East Iliff Ave. & Blackhawk St., Aurora

Property Description: Vacant land planned for 320 apartment units plus 12,415-sf retail building and two four-story buildings containing 329,800 sf

Land Size: 5.24 acres

Sales Price: $3.9M, or $17.09 psf, or $12,188 per buildable unit

Reception No.: D7122896

Closing Date: 11/1

Grantor: Fashion Bar Associates, Lisa Levy, mgr.

Grantee: Iliff Peak LLC, Elli Lobach, SVP–development,720-889-9200

Financing: Cash

Comments: The proposed buildings will include: a 126,982-sf, four-story apartment with 123 units; 202,818-sf, four-story building with 197 units; plus a 12,415-sf retail building that fronts East Iliff Ave.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.