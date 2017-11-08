Greystar pays $6.3 million for 1.21-acre site near Ninth & Colorado

Denver County
Property Location: Vicinity of southeast corner East 11th Ave. & Ash St., Denver
Property Description: land value, proposed 9-story, 216-unit senior apartments
Land Size: 52,644 sf
Sales Price: $6.3M, or $119.67 psf, or $29,167 per buildable unit
Reception No.: 2017143189
Closing Date: 10/30
Grantor: 9th Avenue (Denver) Land LLC c/o Continuum, Frank Cannon,
720-946-4657 or frank.cannon@continuumllc.com
Grantee: GREP Overture 9CO Owner LLC (Greystar: David Reid, 713-479-8943, Bo Chapman, 713-479-8962, Trent Conner 713-479-8973, James Ford, 713-479-8971)
Comments: Senior apartments containing 216 units to be constructed on this site. There will be 241 structured parking spaces.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.