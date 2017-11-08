Greystar pays $6.3 million for 1.21-acre site near Ninth & Colorado

Denver County

Property Location: Vicinity of southeast corner East 11th Ave. & Ash St., Denver

Property Description: land value, proposed 9-story, 216-unit senior apartments

Land Size: 52,644 sf

Sales Price: $6.3M, or $119.67 psf, or $29,167 per buildable unit

Reception No.: 2017143189

Closing Date: 10/30

Grantor: 9th Avenue (Denver) Land LLC c/o Continuum, Frank Cannon,

720-946-4657 or frank.cannon@continuumllc.com

Grantee: GREP Overture 9CO Owner LLC (Greystar: David Reid, 713-479-8943, Bo Chapman, 713-479-8962, Trent Conner 713-479-8973, James Ford, 713-479-8971)

Comments: Senior apartments containing 216 units to be constructed on this site. There will be 241 structured parking spaces.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.