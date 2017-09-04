Ground lease investment opportunity in Broomfield snagged for $1.65 million

Broomfield County
Address or Location: 5725 W. 120th Ave., Broomfield
Improvements: Land lease
Land Size: 40,393 sf
Date of Recording: 7/27
Reception No.: 2017009652
Price: $1.64M
Grantor: 5275 West 120th LLC by: Sidford Capital LLC, Bradley Brooks, mgr.
Grantee: Castle Park Inc.
Financing: Cash
Comments: See file plat 2017000272 for Lot 1, Brunner Sub, Filing No. 1, Replat A, Broomfield County. This transaction is a ground lease with King Soopers fuel station as the tenant. The seller contact information is Andrew P. Wolf, SVP, andywolf@sidfordcapital.com, or 303-997-2593.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.