Holland Partners snaps up Alara Greenwood Village for $91 million

Arapahoe County

Property Location: 5400 S. Park Terrace Ave., Greenwood Village

Property Description: 304-unit, three-story apartment, 37 buildings totaling 338,626 sf plus 6,576-sf clubhouse, YOC 1995

Land Size: 18.344 acres

Sales Price: $91M, or $299,342 per unit

Reception No.: D7105153

Closing Date: 9/12

Grantor: SVF Alara Greenwood Village LLC by: First Fiduciary Realty Advisors

Grantee: Greenwood Village Owner c/o Holland Partner Group, Clyde Holland Jr., CEO

Financing: $62M payable to HFF LP, due 10-1-24

Comments: See 2075-16-1-01-044. Property was listed and sold by Moran & Co. There are 10 one-bedroom/one-bath, 116 one-bedroom/1.5-bath; 22 two-bedrooms/two-bath units; 148 two-bedroom/two-bath townhome & eight three-bedroom/two-bath units.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.