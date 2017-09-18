Holt joins Legacy Partners

Mike Holt was named vice president of Legacy Partners’ Denver region, which has 2,444 units spread across seven communities and will expand to another 622 in two communities by the end of next year.

​Previously, Holt was the regional manager of BH Management and is the president-elect of Apartment Association of Metro Denver.

At BH Management, Holt held oversight of 1,719 units, as well as a $30 million interior and exterior rehabilitation of seven amenity buildings at a rate of 30 units per month. Prior to working for BH Management, Holt was the director of operations at Cardinal Group Management and the area vice president at Lincoln Property Co. Holt started his career in student housing, serving for nearly a decade as general manager of Stenner Glen Dormitory in San Luis Obispo, California.

Holt received his Bachelor of Science in industrial technology with concentrations in sales, facilities and quality control, and he completed all coursework for a Master of Arts in industrial technology from California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo.