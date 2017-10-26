Koelbel Urban Homes takes down lots at Lowry for $1.05 million

Denver County

Property Location: Southwest corner Lowry Blvd. & Oneida St., Denver

Property Description: 10 vacant platted lots*

Land Size: 10 lots totaling 16,233 sf

Sales Price: $1.05M, or $64.68 psf, or $105,000 per lot

Reception No.: 2017133818

Closing Date: 10/11

Grantor: Lowry Economic Redevelopment Authority

Grantee: KUH Boulevard One LLC (Koelbel Urban Homes)

Comments: Lots 20-29 Block 5, Boulevard One Filing No. 2 with a median size of 1,383 sf each. These homes are priced from $750,000 to $850,000. Contact Jason Williams, 303-300-8789, for more information.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.