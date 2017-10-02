Maryland developer acquires site in southeast Aurora

Share this Article
Arapahoe County
Property Location: SWS Smoky Hill Rd, ¼ mile southeast of E-470, Aurora
Property Description: Vacant land, plans to build 3,927-square-foot branch bank
Land Size: 1.156 acres
Sales Price: $2.95M, or $58.58 per sf
Closing Date: 9/20
Grantor: Forest Trace Development Inc., Richard Frank, mgr.
Grantee: Chelini 1031 B of A COL LLC, James V. Chelini, mgr., 301-658-7104
Comments: See 2071-19-3-11-002 for assessor map location
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.