Maryland developer acquires site in southeast Aurora

Arapahoe County

Property Location: SWS Smoky Hill Rd, ¼ mile southeast of E-470, Aurora

Property Description: Vacant land, plans to build 3,927-square-foot branch bank

Land Size: 1.156 acres

Sales Price: $2.95M, or $58.58 per sf

Closing Date: 9/20

Grantor: Forest Trace Development Inc., Richard Frank, mgr.

Grantee: Chelini 1031 B of A COL LLC, James V. Chelini, mgr., 301-658-7104

Comments: See 2071-19-3-11-002 for assessor map location

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.