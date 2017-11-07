Melcor snaps up 305 acres in Aurora for $9.67 million

Arapahoe County
Property Location: SEC Powhaton Road & E. Sixth Ave.-extended east, Aurora
Property Description: Vacant land
Land Size: 304.92 acres
Sales Price: $9.67M, or $31,700 per acre
Reception No.: 2017144359
Closing Date: 10/27
Grantor: Bellweather Associates, Steve Cohen, partner
Grantee: Melcor/TC Aurora LLC, Ryan Mott, 480-699-4687
Financing: Cash
Comments: See APN: 1977-00-0-00-367. There are 12.7 acres in the 100-year flood plain. Melcor controls approximately 1,000 acres in the vicinity and plans to develop residential and commercial for this site.
