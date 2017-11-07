Melcor snaps up 305 acres in Aurora for $9.67 million

Arapahoe County

Property Location: SEC Powhaton Road & E. Sixth Ave.-extended east, Aurora

Property Description: Vacant land

Land Size: 304.92 acres

Sales Price: $9.67M, or $31,700 per acre

Reception No.: 2017144359

Closing Date: 10/27

Grantor: Bellweather Associates, Steve Cohen, partner

Grantee: Melcor/TC Aurora LLC, Ryan Mott, 480-699-4687

Financing: Cash

Comments: See APN: 1977-00-0-00-367. There are 12.7 acres in the 100-year flood plain. Melcor controls approximately 1,000 acres in the vicinity and plans to develop residential and commercial for this site.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.