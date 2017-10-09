MEP Engineering promotes Mardi Jones

Mardi Jones was promoted to the position of senior electrical engineer at MEP Engineering.

As part of the senior operations team, Jones will be responsible for the management of project teams and overall project workload. In conjunction with the quality control department, she also performs quality control checks, reviews code studies, reviews cost estimates and assists in making system selections with project engineers to ensure a client-centric approach to each project.

Jones has more than eight years of experience in the engineering field and more than 11 years of experience in the telecommunications/information technology industry. She coordinates, produces and designs all electrical and lighting systems. She has worked on projects for clients in commercial real estate, education, health care, hospitality, industrial real estate, public-civic, religious institutions, restaurants and residential.