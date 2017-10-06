Museum acquires site near National Western Complex for $88.68 per square foot

Denver County

Property Location: 4700-4712 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Property Description: garage and two houses, (land value)

Land Size: 11,277 sf

Sales Price: $1M, or $88.68 per sf

Reception No.: 2017124750

Closing Date: 9/21

Grantor: PMC Land LLC

Grantee: Denver Police Museum Development Group LLC, Lance Nading, mgr., & Mark Hesse, president

Financing: $650,000 with 0%, due 8-21-22, payable to seller

Comments: Proposed $15 million Denver Police Museum will be erected near the National Western Complex, which will provide historical and virtual reality crime-scene experiments and a memorial chapel for fallen officers.

See APN: 2231-07-036 & 2231-07-011.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.