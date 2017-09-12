NexGen Properties acquired Broomfield strip center for $3.85 million

Broomfield County

Address or Location: 6765 & 6785 W. 120th Ave, Broomfield

Improvements: 21,020 sf strip center, YOC 1993

Land Size: 2.13 acres

Date of Recording: 7/28

Reception No.: 2017009406

Price: $3.85M or $183.16 psf

Grantor: GST Trust, etal (Michele Bodner, Trustee)

Grantee: Broomfield Marketplace Holdings LLC (Travis McNeil, mgr)

Financing: $1,925,000 payable to Security First Bank Lincoln NE. due 8-10-2024

Comments: The APN is 1575-36-3-08-003. The buyer’s company is NexGen Properties LLC, 303-751-9230.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.