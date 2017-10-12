NFT acquires 54,000 square feet from landlord in Golden for $4.55 million

Jefferson County

Property Location: 4653 Table Mountain Drive, Golden

Property Description: 53,656-sf R&D/flex space, YOC 1997, 22’ clear height (31,190 sf warehouse, 13,855 sf office & 5,610 sf lab space), three drive-in doors,

Land Size: 5.84 acres

Sales Price: $4.55M, or $84.80 psf

Reception No.: 2017102479

Closing Date: 10/4

Grantor: Albrook Partners LLC, Andy Kienitz, mgr.

Grantee: NFT Real Estate Holdings, Travis Brassell, CEO, 303-384-9785

Financing: SBA loan, $3.04M payable to Wells Fargo Bank, NA, due 10-4-17

Comments: The tenant moved to this space in March 2017 and purchased the property from the seller (landlord) Oct. 4. Listed for sale by Newmark Knight Frank, Bruce Mawhinney & Mike Wafer. Was also listed for lease at $7.50 psf triple net. See APN: 30-242-02-009

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.