Northglenn shopping center sells to Connecticut investor for $48 million

Adams County

Property Location: 10410-10450 Melody Drive, Northglenn, “Northglenn Marketplace” (Northwest corner of Interstate 25 & Melody Drive)

Property Description: 439,063-sf shopping center, YOC 1999 & 2005

Land Size: 71.6 acres

Sales Price: $48M, or $109.32 per sf

Closing Date: 9/15

Grantor: HQ8 – 10410-10450 Melody Lane LLC by: LNR Partners, Steve Ferreira

Grantee: MP Northglenn LLC c/o Hutensky Group LLC, Hartford, CT 06103

Attn: Brad M. Hutensky, 860-527-2222

Financing: $21M payable to Annaly CRE LLC, NYC, NY 10036

Comments: Listed for sale by Faris Lee Investments, Jeff Conover, 949-221-1810.

Anchor tenants include 2,995-sf 7-Eleven, PetSmart with 29,068 sf, Office Depot – 31,163 sf; Bed Bath & Beyond – 33,600 sf; JoAnn’s – 21,916 sf, IHOP restaurant with 7,100 sf, Texas Roadhouse restaurant – 7,900 sf, Cinzzetti’s Italian Restaurant – 22,185 sf, Goodyear Service Center – 9,036 sf, Good Times Fast Food Restaurant – 792 sf. See APN: 1719-10-3-02-012 (10410 Melody Drive)

APN: 1719-10-3-02-011 (10420 Melody Drive); APN: 1719-10-3-02-010 (10450 Melody Drive) APN: 1719-140-3-02-009 (10520 Melody Drive); 1719-10-3-02-007 (241 W. 104th Ave.) The center is 35% vacant.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.