Northwest Denver retail investment closes at $1.3 million

Denver County

Address or Location: 4437 W. 38th Ave., Denver, “Jameson’s Garage”

Improvements: 8,154 net leasable sf, three-tenant commercial building, YOC 1900 (completely gutted and renovated in 2017)

Land Size: 13,962 sf

Date of Recording: 7/28

Reception No.: 2017106868

Price: $1.3M, or $183.16 psf

Grantor: 4437 W. 38th Avenue LLC, Adam Fenton, mgr.

Grantee: Jameson’s Garage LLC, Wade A. Buxton, mbr., 303-353-0600

Financing: $2.43M payable to CoreFirst Bank & Trust, due 8-15-22

Comments: New building under construction. This is a three-tenant building that is offered for lease at $35 psf triple net by Forrest Bassett of VanWest Real Estates Group, the buyer’s real estate company. The buyer also represented himself in the transaction as a buyer agent. The APN is 2193-32-009.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.