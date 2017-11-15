Richmond American Homes takes down 162 lots for $5.69 million

Arapahoe County

Property Location: Vicinity of SEC S. Malaya Court & E. Radcliff Parkway, Aurora

Property Description: Vacant land

Land Size: 20.232 acres (162 lots plus & 15 tracts totaling 7.901 = 28.133 acres)

Sales Price: $5.69M, or $35,132 per lot, or $4.64 psf*

Reception No.: D7122896

Closing Date: 10/30

Grantor: South Quincy Residential Developers Inc., Richard A. Frank, VP

Grantee: Richmond American Homes of Colorado Inc. c/o MDC Holdings Inc.

Financing: Cash

Comments: Lots 1-88, Block 1, Lots 1-7, Block 2, Lots 1-27, Block 3, Lots 1-15 Block 4, Lots 1-11, Block 5, Lots 1-14, Block 6 & Tracts H-1, H-2, H-4, H-13, H-15, H-16, H-17, H-18, H-19, H-20, H-21, H-22, H-23 & H-24, Copperleaf Filing No. 11.

*$4.64 psf is total for 162 lots plus 7.901 acres in 15 tracts = 28.133 acres

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.