Site acquired by local developer for senior assisted-living/memory care units

Jefferson County
Property Location: Northeast Corner W. Ida Ave. & S. Alkire St., Littleton
Property Description: Vacant land, plan to build 64-bed senior assisted-living/memory care facility
Land Size: 3.37 acres
Sales Price: $778,500, or $5.30 psf, or $12,164 per buildable unit
Reception No.: 2017101795
Closing Date: 9/28
Grantor: Centennial Community Church, Brad Heykoop, operations pastor, & Keith Swartley, VP
Grantee: Golden Senior Living LLC, James M. Flint, mgr., 1720 S. Bellaire St., Suite 1010, Denver 80222
Financing: $5.25M due 10-1-22 payable to First Financial Bank
Comments: Lot 6B and Tract D, Centennial Community Church Subdivision Adjustment 2; see plat 2017097496, see 2017083442 2017092812 40836
Case No. 16-128128RZ. Buyer is broker/owner of A Better Way Realty Inc., Jim Flint, president, 303-434-6629.
