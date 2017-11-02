Site acquired by local developer for senior assisted-living/memory care units

Jefferson County

Property Location: Northeast Corner W. Ida Ave. & S. Alkire St., Littleton

Property Description: Vacant land, plan to build 64-bed senior assisted-living/memory care facility

Land Size: 3.37 acres

Sales Price: $778,500, or $5.30 psf, or $12,164 per buildable unit

Reception No.: 2017101795

Closing Date: 9/28

Grantor: Centennial Community Church, Brad Heykoop, operations pastor, & Keith Swartley, VP

Grantee: Golden Senior Living LLC, James M. Flint, mgr., 1720 S. Bellaire St., Suite 1010, Denver 80222

Financing: $5.25M due 10-1-22 payable to First Financial Bank

Comments: Lot 6B and Tract D, Centennial Community Church Subdivision Adjustment 2; see plat 2017097496, see 2017083442 2017092812 40836

Case No. 16-128128RZ. Buyer is broker/owner of A Better Way Realty Inc., Jim Flint, president, 303-434-6629.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.