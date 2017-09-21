South Castle Rock to see major development

Douglas County

Address or Location: Vicinity of NWC Plum Creek Pkwy. & Interstate 25

Improvements: Vacant land

Land Size: 63.585 acres

Date of Recording: 8/29

Reception No. 2017060222 & 201759524

Price: $8.8M, or $3.18 psf

Grantor: Walker R. Stapleton, Trust for Stapleton 2011 Family Trust, et al., Fenway Partners LLC, John V. Saeman III, mgr.

Grantee: Citadel Development LLC c/o P3 Advisors LLC, 135 Chicago, IL 60603,

Attn: Scott Springer, 312-521-5843, & Shawn Temple, 312-521-5843

Financing: Cash

Comments: See APN: 2505-104-00-005. See APN: 2505-101-02-026. The first deed was for $2.8M and contained 17.739 acres. The second deed was for $6 million and contained 45.846 acres; the price was $3 per square foot. John Witt and Matt Call of NavPoint Real Estate handled the deal.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.