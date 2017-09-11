Stream Realty expands Denver industrial team

Stream Realty Partners, a national real estate development, services and investment firm, announces the expansion of its Denver industrial division with the hiring of Tyler Reed, managing director; Peter Beugg, managing director; Dominic DiOrio, vice president; and Heather Gillison, transaction coordinator.

“We’re excited to welcome such an impressive group of professionals who have been successful for many years in the Rocky Mountain region,” said Pat Blasdell, managing partner of Stream’s Denver office. “This team will build upon the substantial growth of our platform in Denver, and we look forward to their significant contributions as we increase our presence in this thriving market.”

Reed, Beugg, DiOrio and Gillison previously served in various capacities for the industrial services division at JLL. At Stream, they will be a part of a full-service, multifaceted real estate group charged with growing the current client base and expanding it to capture the momentum in the industrial segment.

“Stream offers a wide range of resources that will allow us to provide the highest level of service to our clients,” said Peter Beugg, managing director.

The industrial real estate market in Denver continues to show signs of growth. In the second quarter of 2017, current industrial projects under construction totaled just less than 5.3 million square feet with 1.6 million delivered, while positive net absorption of 759,306 square feet occurred in the quarter, which was driven by large corporate moves.