Unique Properties handles $13.8 million 1031 exchange

Adams County

Property Location: 3728-3730 Wheeling St., Aurora

Property Description: 121,400-sf (7-building) multitenant industrial complex, YOC 1974, concrete panel construction

Land Size: 11.811 acres

Sales Price: $9.5M, or $314.71 psf

Reception No.: 201700081029

Closing Date: 9/15

Grantor: Wheeling Service Center LLC, M. Dennis Niernberg, mgr.

Grantee: Nueva Americana III LLC, 6201 W. 26th Ave., Edgewater 80214

Comments: This transaction was handled by Brandon Paxton of Unique Properties Inc.-TCN Worldwidefor the seller’s downleg of a 1031 exchange. This property, with 56 tenants, sold on a going-in cap rate of 8.7%.

Property Location: 3610-3640 Chambers Road, Aurora

Property Description: 16,472-sf service garage with 8 overhead doors

Land Size: 6.84 acres

Sales Price: $4.29M, or $260.14 psf

Reception No.: 201700081059

Closing Date: 9/15

Grantor: Chambers 3640 LLC, Hari Sachanandani, mgr.

Grantee: Wheeling Service Center LLC, M. Dennis Niernberg, mgr.

Comments: This transaction was handled by Brandon Paxton of Unique Properties for the buyer’s upleg of a 1031 exchange for 3728-3730 Wheeling St. See APN: 1821-29-2-00-048 for 5.029 acres of vacant land & 1821-29-2-14-003 with 6.131 acres of land and 16,472-sf service garage, leased to Lazydays RV Center of Denver. The property sold on a going-in cap rate of 7%.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.