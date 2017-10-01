Wells to manage Brinkman community-driven projects

Bill Wells joined Brinkman as a development manager to oversee community-driven projects.

Wells will serve as the direct point of contact for clients throughout the development process and is responsible for program development, financial modeling, due diligence review, feasibility analysis, design development, entitlement and owner representation.

He has more than 12 years of experience in the construction industry, four of which have been in commercial development. His specialties include commercial retail, industrial and office projects. Wells has managed 10 development projects totaling over $80 million and 10 design-build projects totaling over $25 million.

Wells holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Colorado State University.