Yankee Doodle Plaza among office developments showcased on tour

John Madden Co.’s first office development in a decade comes with a pride in patriotism.

Yankee Doodle Plaza is a seven-story, 210,000-square-foot Class A office building projected to break ground at South Fiddlers Green Circle and Greenwood Plaza Boulevard in mid-2018.

The Greenwood Village project was among several new, under construction and planned southeast suburban developments NAIOP Colorado showcased on its annual property tour Oct. 5.

John Madden Co. CEO Blair Madden Bui said the company is talking to prospective tenants for Yankee Doodle Plaza but could develop the building on a speculative basis depending on the outcome of those discussions.

Yankee Doodle Plaza, a label company namesake John Madden Jr. chose to reflect a sense of patriotism and community, will feature a three-story lobby, approximately 30,000-sf floor plates, and a first floor with 15-foot ceilings and a restaurant space, according to Charles Fentress of Fentress Architects, the building’s architect. Floors 2 through 7 will have 10-foot floor-to-ceiling glass with “great mountain views,” he said.

There also will be indoor/outdoor space, a fitness center, and bike/car share offerings.

An activated alleyway will run between the office building and a 1,000-car parking garage that will provide parking for tenants as well as surplus parking for the Greenwood Plaza campus.

Yankee Doodle Plaza is targeted for completion in second-quarter 2020. Kiewit will be the contractor. A Cushman & Wakefield team led by Doug Wulf is marketing the project.

“Most of the 300,000-square-foot buildings (in the southeast suburban submarket) have been leased,” said Madden Bui. The timing is perfect for the next wave of large tenants.”

John Madden Co.’s last development was the celebrated Palazzo Verdi office building, completed in 2008.

Another developer, Granite Properties, also has plans for Greenwood Plaza, with a potential companion building for its Plaza Tower One. It also could develop a sister building to its newly completed, fully leased Granite Place building across Interstate 25, also in Greenwood Village.

Currently, it’s not expected that either building would be built on a speculative basis, according to Robert Whittelsey of Colliers International, who presented the buildings as part of NAIOP’s tour. When built, “Everything about Plaza Tower II will be nicer than Granite Place, and Granite Place is a spectacular building,” he commented.

Those buildings, as with most others featured on the NAIOP tour, are focused around light rail.

Prime West Development recently completed the 318,000-sf, fully leased One Belleview Station at the Belleview Station transit-oriented, mixed-use development at Interstate 25 and East Belleview Avenue. There is a neighboring lot where a hotel could be developed, but more likely it will house a 130,000- to 150,000-sf Two Belleview Station office building.

Prime West also is working on plans for 6900 Layton, a 360,000-sf office building with 32,700-sf floor plates and 25,000 sf of first-floor retail space. “This deal is coming together, and it’s starting to take shape fairly quickly,” said Jim Neenan, Prime West president and chief operating officer. Future plans also call for a 320,000-sf building on Belleview Station’s Block H, with immediate access to light rail.

Belleview Station could accommodate up to 2.2 million sf of office space, mostly along I-25, along with approximately 250,000 sf of retail and 2,000 multifamily units.

Other properties on the tour were: