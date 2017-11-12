Yankee Doodle Plaza among office developments showcased on tour

John Madden Co.’s first office development in a decade comes with a pride in patriotism.
Yankee Doodle Plaza is a seven-story, 210,000-square-foot Class A office building projected to break ground at South Fiddlers Green Circle and Greenwood Plaza Boulevard in mid-2018.
The Greenwood Village project was among several new, under construction and planned southeast suburban developments NAIOP Colorado showcased on its annual property tour Oct. 5.
John Madden Co. CEO Blair Madden Bui said the company is talking to prospective tenants for Yankee Doodle Plaza but could develop the building on a speculative basis depending on the outcome of those discussions.
Yankee Doodle Plaza, a label company namesake John Madden Jr. chose to reflect a sense of patriotism and community, will feature a three-story lobby, approximately 30,000-sf floor plates, and a first floor with 15-foot ceilings and a restaurant space, according to Charles Fentress of Fentress Architects, the building’s architect. Floors 2 through 7 will have 10-foot floor-to-ceiling glass with “great mountain views,” he said.
There also will be indoor/outdoor space, a fitness center, and bike/car share offerings.
An activated alleyway will run between the office building and a 1,000-car parking garage that will provide parking for tenants as well as surplus parking for the Greenwood Plaza campus.
Yankee Doodle Plaza is targeted for completion in second-quarter 2020. Kiewit will be the contractor. A Cushman & Wakefield team led by Doug Wulf is marketing the project.
“Most of the 300,000-square-foot buildings (in the southeast suburban submarket) have been leased,” said Madden Bui. The timing is perfect for the next wave of large tenants.”
John Madden Co.’s last development was the celebrated Palazzo Verdi office building, completed in 2008.
Another developer, Granite Properties, also has plans for Greenwood Plaza, with a potential companion building for its Plaza Tower One. It also could develop a sister building to its newly completed, fully leased Granite Place building across Interstate 25, also in Greenwood Village.
Currently, it’s not expected that either building would be built on a speculative basis, according to Robert Whittelsey of Colliers International, who presented the buildings as part of NAIOP’s tour. When built, “Everything about Plaza Tower II will be nicer than Granite Place, and Granite Place is a spectacular building,” he commented.
Those buildings, as with most others featured on the NAIOP tour, are focused around light rail.
Prime West Development recently completed the 318,000-sf, fully leased One Belleview Station at the Belleview Station transit-oriented, mixed-use development at Interstate 25 and East Belleview Avenue. There is a neighboring lot where a hotel could be developed, but more likely it will house a 130,000- to 150,000-sf Two Belleview Station office building.
Prime West also is working on plans for 6900 Layton, a 360,000-sf office building with 32,700-sf floor plates and 25,000 sf of first-floor retail space. “This deal is coming together, and it’s starting to take shape fairly quickly,” said Jim Neenan, Prime West president and chief operating officer. Future plans also call for a 320,000-sf building on Belleview Station’s Block H, with immediate access to light rail.
Belleview Station could accommodate up to 2.2 million sf of office space, mostly along I-25, along with approximately 250,000 sf of retail and 2,000 multifamily units.
Other properties on the tour were:
- 169 Inverness, a 120,000-sf Class A office building with 30,000-sf floor plates near the Regional Transportation District Dry Creek Station. Developed by Trammell Crow Co. and Artis REIT, the building will be delivered Dec. 7.
- Colorado Center Tower III, a new 230,000-sf office tower at the Colorado light-rail station whose tenant amenities include a huge rooftop terrace with city and mountain views, 27,000-sf floor plates, a 5,000-sf fitness center, and surrounding entertainment and retail. Lincoln Property Co. is the developer.
- Inova Dry Creek, a United Properties development with two value, concrete tilt-up office buildings, 72,000 sf of flex space, neighboring apartments and a site that is under contract for a 140-room hotel. Inova also has a site that could accommodate a 70,000-sf build-to-suit. There is a shuttle to the light-rail station.
- The Jones District, a mixed-use TOD at the Dry Creek Station that will include more than 1.8 million sf of Class A office, as well as multifamily, hotel and retail uses. Plans include Vista Tower I and II, two 180,000-sf office buildings. Opus Development Co. and Brue Baukol Capital Partners are developing the 42-acre project.
- 50 Fifty DTC, a Corum Real Estate development with 12 stories of Class A office over eight levels of parking and 30,500-sf, column-free floor plates. Distinctive light wells will flood the building with natural light. The 185,000-sf building is under construction at 5050 S. Syracuse St.
- 188 Inverness Drive West, an existing Class A building with 115,000 sf of contiguous space that Rise Commercial Real Estate Advisors has listed for lease.