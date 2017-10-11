Cabela’s stores snapped up by Phoenix REIT for $57.5 million

Douglas & Adams counties
Property Location: 10670 Cabela Drive, Lone Tree
Property Description: 103,788-sf single-tenant retail building, YOC 2014, masonry
Land Size: 6.099 acres
Sales Price: $31.64M, or $304.86 psf
Reception No.: 2017066005
Closing Date: 9/27
Grantor: Cabelas Wholesale Inc., James A. Hagale, pres.
Grantee: SPT Prairie 10670 CB Drive LLC
Comments: Lone Tree store containing 103,788 sf sold for $31.64M, or $304.86 psf, & Thornton store sold for $25.9M, or $317.71 psf.
Property Location: 14050 Lincoln St., Thornton
Property Description: 82,298-sf retail building, YOC 2014
Land Size: 11.811 acres
Sales Price: $25.9M, or $314.71 psf
Reception No.: 201700085225
Closing Date: 9/27
Grantor: Cabelas Wholesale Inc., James A. Hagale, pres.
Grantee: Vereit CAB Portfolio LLC c/o Cole Capital, Todd J. Weiss
Comments: The Cabela’s in Thornton was leased back for 22 years with six five-year options.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.