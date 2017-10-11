Cabela’s stores snapped up by Phoenix REIT for $57.5 million

Douglas & Adams counties

Property Location: 10670 Cabela Drive, Lone Tree

Property Description: 103,788-sf single-tenant retail building, YOC 2014, masonry

Land Size: 6.099 acres

Sales Price: $31.64M, or $304.86 psf

Reception No.: 2017066005

Closing Date: 9/27

Grantor: Cabelas Wholesale Inc., James A. Hagale, pres.

Grantee: SPT Prairie 10670 CB Drive LLC

Comments: Lone Tree store containing 103,788 sf sold for $31.64M, or $304.86 psf, & Thornton store sold for $25.9M, or $317.71 psf.

Property Location: 14050 Lincoln St., Thornton

Property Description: 82,298-sf retail building, YOC 2014

Land Size: 11.811 acres

Sales Price: $25.9M, or $314.71 psf

Reception No.: 201700085225

Closing Date: 9/27

Grantor: Cabelas Wholesale Inc., James A. Hagale, pres.

Grantee: Vereit CAB Portfolio LLC c/o Cole Capital, Todd J. Weiss

Comments: The Cabela’s in Thornton was leased back for 22 years with six five-year options.

