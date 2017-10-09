Front Range commercial real estate stretches from Northern Colorado to Colorado Springs.

And while the geographic markets, like asset types, are at different stages on the scale, no area is hitting a truly sour note.

“Our entire Front Range market is in a really good place right now,” said Mike Kboudi, a managing director at Cushman & Wakefield Inc.

“I don’t really want to say this is the first time this has ever happened, because I don’t want to jinx it,” Kboudi, a broker with more than two decades of experience, said half-seriously.

“Honestly, I can’t remember another time like this,” said Kboudi.

Kboudi will be one of more than 20 panel members participating in the 2018 Front Range Market Opportunities Conference later this month.

The conference is sponsored by the Colorado Real Estate Journal. The Front Range conference immediately follows another CREJ half-day conference focusing on multifamily.

The conference will be from noon until 4:45 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver Conference Center.

More than 350 are expected to attend the half-day conference, the largest Front Range development and investment event in Colorado this year.

It is the first conference by CREJ ever dedicated to the entire Front Range.

“It truly is a perfect time for this conference,” Kboudi said.

“It feels like the Northern Colorado market right now is an economic entity that, for a lack of a better word, feels synergistic with what is happening in Denver,” he said.

Like Denver, there are an increasing number of growing start-ups and incubators fueling growth, he said.

“Even the oil and gas industry, while not as strong as before, is still helping the economy,” he said.

Colorado Springs, meanwhile, has a history of coming to the party later than Denver and leaving earlier.

“It seems like maybe there is a new energy down in Colorado Springs,” Kboudi said. “It’s a less expensive alternative to Denver and we’re seeing a lot of job growth.”

The CREJ Front Range conference will address not just the north-to-south bookends of the geographic area but also a number of suburban and urban submarkets.

Kboudi, for example, will talk about the Denver International Airport corridor.

While there has been a lot of talk that overall the Denver area commercial market might be in the 9th inning of the commercial real estate cycle, or even in overtime, the best is yet to come for the DIA corridor, according to Kboudi.

“I don’t know what inning it is in, but I tell you for every deal done this year, an equal number of deals, if not more, will be done next year,” a trend that he expects to continue for a long time.

“We are just in the very early stages, for example, of all of the benefits we are going to see as a catalyst from the Gaylord convention center and hotel in Aurora,” Kboudi said.

“The DIA corridor still has a lot of runway, a lot of runway,” Kboudi said.

In addition to Kboudi and DIA, other panel members and geographic areas at the Front Range conference include:

Colorado Springs

Panelists:

Randy Churchill Dowis – principal/Senior Broker, NAI Highland

– principal/Senior Broker, NAI Highland Jay P. Carlson – managing broker/Principal, Front Range Commercial

Craig Anderson – principal/broker, NAI Highland

Peter Scoville – principal, Cushman & Wakefield – Colorado Springs Commercial

The Colorado Springs panel will be moderated by Kent Mau, executive managing director at Newmark Knight Frank

Castle Rock

Panelist:

Matt Call – principal, NavPoint Real Estate Group

Lone Tree/RidgeGate

Panelists:

Jon Weisiger – senior vice president, CBRE

Steven C. Mulhern – senior vice president, Coventry Development Corp.

Cherry Creek

Panelist:

Peter Staab – senior managing director, Newmark Knight Frank

River North (RiNo)

Panelists:

Trent Rice – broker, NAI Shames Makovsky

Dorit Makovsky Fischer – broker, NAI Shames Makovsky

Hayden Hirschfeld – broker, NAI Shames Makovsky

Stapleton

Panelist

Tim Harrington – vice chairman, Newmark Knight Frank

Metro I-25 North

Panelist

Frank Kelley – senior vice president, CBRE

Boulder / U.S. 36 Corridor / Longmont

Panelists

Don Misner – senior vice president, JLL

– senior vice president, JLL Hunter Barto – senior associate, Dean Callan & Co.

Keith Kanemoto – associate, RE/MAX Traditions Commercial Division

Fort Collins / Loveland / Greeley

Panelists:

Ron Kuehl – broker, Realtec Loveland

– broker, Realtec Loveland Aki Palmer – director, Cushman & Wakefield

Jay Hardy – partner and president, Brinkman

Mark L. Bradley , managing broker, Realtec Greeley CRES

This panel, the final panel during the Front Range conference, will be moderated by Peter Kast, senior vice president, CBRE.