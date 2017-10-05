South Broadway retail building in Denver sells for $1.55 million

Share this Article
Denver County
Property Location: 114-120 S. Broadway, Denver
Property Description: 5,450-sf strip center YOC 1933, brick
Land Size: 7,812 sf
Sales Price: $1.55M, or $284.40 per sf
Reception No.: 2017125447
Closing Date: 9/22
Grantor: 114-120 LLC., E.V. Kazazian, mgr., formerly of Denver, now Rancho Mirage, CA
Grantee: S. Broadway Investment LLC, Judy Gaines, mgr.
Financing: $1.35M @ 6% due 10 years, payable to seller
Comments: Three-tenant building including Fox & Crow Salon; see Assessor Parcel Number: 05104-23-017.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.