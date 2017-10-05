South Broadway retail building in Denver sells for $1.55 million

Denver County

Property Location: 114-120 S. Broadway, Denver

Property Description: 5,450-sf strip center YOC 1933, brick

Land Size: 7,812 sf

Sales Price: $1.55M, or $284.40 per sf

Reception No.: 2017125447

Closing Date: 9/22

Grantor: 114-120 LLC., E.V. Kazazian, mgr., formerly of Denver, now Rancho Mirage, CA

Grantee: S. Broadway Investment LLC, Judy Gaines, mgr.

Financing: $1.35M @ 6% due 10 years, payable to seller

Comments: Three-tenant building including Fox & Crow Salon; see Assessor Parcel Number: 05104-23-017.

