Trammell Crow fetches Village at Forest Trace strip center for $8.9 million

Share this Article
Arapahoe County
Property Location: 23870-90 E. Smoky Hill Road, Aurora, “Village of Forest Trace”
Property Description: 16,506-sf retail center (two buildings), YOC 2016
Land Size: 1.9 acres
Sales Price: $8.9M, or $539.20 per sf
Reception No.: D7105471
Closing Date: 9/15
Grantor: Forest Trace Holdings LLC, Marc Cooper, mgr.
Grantee: CH Retail Fund II Denver Forest Trace LLC
Comments: Property was listed by Legend Group and sold on an in-place cap rate of 6.2%. The weighted lease rate was approximately $33.85 per square foot.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.