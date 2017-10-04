Trammell Crow fetches Village at Forest Trace strip center for $8.9 million

Arapahoe County

Property Location: 23870-90 E. Smoky Hill Road, Aurora, “Village of Forest Trace”

Property Description: 16,506-sf retail center (two buildings), YOC 2016

Land Size: 1.9 acres

Sales Price: $8.9M, or $539.20 per sf

Reception No.: D7105471

Closing Date: 9/15

Grantor: Forest Trace Holdings LLC, Marc Cooper, mgr.

Grantee: CH Retail Fund II Denver Forest Trace LLC

Comments: Property was listed by Legend Group and sold on an in-place cap rate of 6.2%. The weighted lease rate was approximately $33.85 per square foot.

